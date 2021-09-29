'That's not Madonna': Legendary singer looks unrecognisable in her latest Instagram post

One of the most iconic faces of the 1980s and early 1990s, pop star Madonna looks nothing like she did before. The pop star recently shared pictures of her son David Banda's birthday celebration on Instagram but it's Madonna's strikingly different face that's getting attention from fans.



David, one of Madonna's six children, turned 16 on September 24 and the singer on Monday took to Instagram to share a few photos of the birthday celebrations.

"Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!! #davidbanda," she wrote in the caption accompanying the photos.

While the photos of the mother-son duo, in which Madonna and David can be seen embracing each other, drew in lot of heart emojis and wishes for the teenager, there were some who felt Madonna looked unrecognisable thanks to all the plastic surgery on her face.

"Madonna i love you since I was 14! To me you were the most beautiful woman/soul on earth...but...the plastic churgery in your face...i feel soooo sorry you did that! It's not the real you...it doesn't makes you more beautiful. And if you happy with that plastic face, i'm happy for you. But I couldn't never imagine that you would go that far. It tooks your natural sparkly beauty away..away. difficult to recognize my beautifully, mysterious Madonna..," wrote one fan.



"That's not madonna," wrote another follower. "Ouch her face looks like it hurts," added another fan.



"Wow that's some serious plastic surgery," wrote one follower. "Wow Madonna's had way too much work to her face... unrecognizable," added another follower.



Madonna's fans, though, were quick to defend the singer as they called out the negative comments and urged everyone to look at the thought behind the post.

In her Instagram story, the proud mom also shared more snaps from the family's celebration of David's milestone birthday.



Madonna who turned 63 this August had also shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations earlier this year.

