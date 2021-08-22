Madonna celebrates 63rd birthday with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, kids

Madonna and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, were recently spotted being all lovey-dovey during the pop star's Italian birthday vacation.



According to news reports, the 63-year-old musician was joined in by Williams and her family to celebrate the occasion. The family and her entourage explored the city of Lecce, Italy.



Madonna had lunch with her children--daughter Lourdes Leon, son Rocco Ritchie and her twins, Stella and Estere--and shared photos of her family and Williams on her Instagram, earlier this week.



Madonna and Williams were first linked back in December of 2019 after the two were photographed getting cosy in Miami. Williams began dancing for Madonna in 2015 and went on tour with her.