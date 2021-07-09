Madonna calls Britney Spears' conservatorship a 'violation of human rights'

Madonna is on Britney's team.



Amid the major controversy stirred after Britney Spears bombshell testimony on her conservatorship, now Madonna is speaking out to send her support to Spears.



Joining the #FreeBritneySpears moment, the singer took to her Instagram stories to voice her support for Britney amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. The 62-year-old superstar shared a photo to Instagram wearing a T-shirt with the Spears name on it, and telling her that they would fight to get her 'out of jail.'

Madonna wrote,"Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," Madonna wrote. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"



Over the years, the pop stars have shared a close bond with each other and have worked together multiple times, most famously when the Spears joined Madonna for a performance of 'Like a Virgin' at the 2003 MTV VMAs. Madonna was also on Britney's song 'Me Against the Music' for her 2003 album 'In the Zone'.

Ever since, Britney court hearing many celebrities including her ex- Justin Timberlake, Wendy Williams, Christina Aguilera and more have supported her.

On June 23, Spears demanded an end to the 13-year long arrangement as she appeared for the first time for a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court. In her uninterrupted speech during her testimony, Spears made some shocking revelation about her life conservatorship under her father and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back and she just wants her ''life back".

In an emotional statement, Britney Spears, 39, said she believed the conservatorship was abusive. "I just want my life back," she said. "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave."