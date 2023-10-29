Thalaivar 170 update: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan wrap up Mumbai schedule, see their latest BTS pic

Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have joined forces for the highly anticipated movie Thalaivar 170. The dynamic duo, whose last collaboration was 33 years ago, recently wrapped up their Mumbai schedule, and their behind-the-scenes camaraderie has created a buzz in the entertainment world.

Lyca Productions, the production banner behind the film, delighted fans by sharing a captivating behind-the-scenes photograph on social media. In the viral image, the two megastars are seen sharing a light moment between takes. Amitabh Bachchan is seated in an office room, engrossed in his phone, while Rajinikanth, with a warm smile, stands beside him, offering his support. Amitabh was dressed in a white shirt and a grey coat, while Rajinikanth donned a brown shirt for the scene.

Lyca Productions captioned the image, "When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170. Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be a double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule."

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had shared a photo from his vanity van with Amitabh Bachchan, expressing his joy about the long-awaited collaboration. He wrote, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's 'Thalaivar 170' directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!" The photo showcased the two iconic actors in high spirits, marking the special moment.

After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!@SrBachchan @LycaProductions @tjgnan#Thalaivar170 pic.twitter.com/RwzI7NXK4y — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Lyca Productions had previously revealed the exciting news of Big B's addition to Thalaivar 170. The post read, "Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170. #Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan."

The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, who gained acclaim for Jai Bhim, has also roped in Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, further elevating the star-studded cast.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth's previous collaboration dates back to the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

