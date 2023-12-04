LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Teary-eyed Usher wraps up Las Vegas residency with emotional farewell

WION Web Team
New York City, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
main img

Usher at his Las Vegas residency show. Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

A video of Usher breaking down into tears and getting emotional at his final Las Vegas residency show has gone viral on social media. Scroll to see!

Celebrated R&B sensation Usher bid an emotional farewell to his My Way Las Vegas residency with a moving final performance that left both the artist and his audience visibly teary-eyed.

In a powerful display of emotion during his last show at Dolby Live — Park MGM, Usher's rendition of "Without You" became an emotionally charged moment. The artist, surrounded by his team of dancers and collaborators, dropped to his knees, covering his face as tears flowed.

Fan-captured footage also displayed his vulnerability as he turned his back to the crowd to hide his emotions, post which he started an a cappella chant, stomping his feet, and eventually facing the audience and recuperating.

trending now

Expressing gratitude and love for his fans, Usher acknowledged the significance of the moment. "God bless you, I love you," he conveyed, marking the culmination of his residency that began in July 2022.

The singer also reflected on his journey to this milestone on X, formerly called Twitter. He shared a retrospective clip from a 2004 interview with Trevor Nelson, where he expressed his ambitions of delivering a phenomenal Las Vegas residency show. "I saw it then…look at me now," Usher remarked, acknowledging his foresight during the interview.

Usher recently collaborated with BTS' Jungkook for a remix of "Standing Next to You". The artist took to Instagram on Sunday to promote the track and share glimpses of the unexpected but fun collaboration. Check it out below!

Coming back to Usher's residency, it featured several special moments, including a heartfelt serenade for Janelle Monáe during his performance of “Superstar.” Monáe praised the artist for an "incredible show," adding another memorable highlight to Usher's illustrious Las Vegas journey.

As Usher bids adieu to his Las Vegas residency, the artist's emotional farewell marks the end of an era while signifying the beginning of new musical adventures.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

Cardi B makes her gorgeous runway debut at Balenciaga's pre-fall 2024 show

Sameera Reddy hangs out with Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa, shares pics from her eventful outing

Beyonce's new concert film is 'excellent' in North America opening

Topics