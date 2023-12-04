Teary-eyed Usher wraps up Las Vegas residency with emotional farewell

Celebrated R&B sensation Usher bid an emotional farewell to his My Way Las Vegas residency with a moving final performance that left both the artist and his audience visibly teary-eyed.

In a powerful display of emotion during his last show at Dolby Live — Park MGM, Usher's rendition of "Without You" became an emotionally charged moment. The artist, surrounded by his team of dancers and collaborators, dropped to his knees, covering his face as tears flowed.

Fan-captured footage also displayed his vulnerability as he turned his back to the crowd to hide his emotions, post which he started an a cappella chant, stomping his feet, and eventually facing the audience and recuperating.

Aww, Usher got emotional at the 100th and final sold out show of his Las Vegas Residency 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2PMdZWMXKS — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) December 3, 2023

Expressing gratitude and love for his fans, Usher acknowledged the significance of the moment. "God bless you, I love you," he conveyed, marking the culmination of his residency that began in July 2022.

The singer also reflected on his journey to this milestone on X, formerly called Twitter. He shared a retrospective clip from a 2004 interview with Trevor Nelson, where he expressed his ambitions of delivering a phenomenal Las Vegas residency show. "I saw it then…look at me now," Usher remarked, acknowledging his foresight during the interview.

I saw it then…look at me now. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/hz0Ustrkao — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) December 3, 2023

Usher recently collaborated with BTS' Jungkook for a remix of "Standing Next to You". The artist took to Instagram on Sunday to promote the track and share glimpses of the unexpected but fun collaboration. Check it out below!

Coming back to Usher's residency, it featured several special moments, including a heartfelt serenade for Janelle Monáe during his performance of “Superstar.” Monáe praised the artist for an "incredible show," adding another memorable highlight to Usher's illustrious Las Vegas journey.