Taylor Swift fuels Travis Kelce romance rumours as she cheers for Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift just added more fuel to the fire. On Sunday, the pop star was seen attending the Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears game cheering for rumoured beau Travis Kelce along with his mother in the luxury box.



The 12-time Grammy winner, sporting a red and white Chiefs jacket, was treated to a 41-10 Chiefs win and cheered wildly when Kelce caught a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter.



"I heard she was in the house," Mahomes told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews in an on-field interview after the game. "I felt a little bit of pressure and so I knew I had to get it to Trav.

“I knew she [Taylor Swift] was in the house…. so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis.” - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Travis Kelce’s touchdown!pic.twitter.com/crFG5Rwld1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023 ×

"I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked that he'd introduced the couple. "I met her before -- I set them up," the 65-year-old coach told reporters.

Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in February while older sibling Jason ended up on the losing side with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their mother, Donna Kelce gained nationwide attention in February when both of her sons featured in the championship spectacle.



Swift confirmed in May that she considered herself an Eagles fan. But her legion of fans has spent recent weeks going over possible indicators that she was in a budding relationship with Kansas City's Kelce.

Travis Kelce said this week on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show that he had invited Swift to attend a game.



"I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. You know, I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,'" he said.



"We'll see what happens in the near future," added the 33-year-old who is widely considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Swift is taking a break from her wildly popular international tour that began in March -- performances will resume in November and run late into next year.

A concert documentary, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is slated for release on October 13.



As media outlets from People magazine to Rolling Stone to ESPN reported Swift's attendance, social media erupted with reactions from Swifties.

"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mum would be an adorable mother/ daughter in law duo just saying," emmamelia95 posted on the X platform. "Also I don't even follow football or anything like that, but Taylor and Travis are both extremely hot people who would be adorable and cute together!"

Macktaylor6, meanwhile, wrote: "Did I ever think I'd see @taylorswift13 show up in an @espn notification? No. Am I surprised? No not really. I'm here for it."