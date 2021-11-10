Taylor Swift becomes most influential person on Twitter

As the list for 50 most influential people on Twitter came out today, Taylor Swift stays on top position. According to annual research conducted by consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, Taylor Swift has emerged as the most influential person on Twitter.

Following closely is Indian PM Narendra Modi on number 2. Also read: Viral: Priyanka Chopra dances on Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om song

Cost of Priyanka Chopra’s abaya dress for Dubai event will burn a hole in your pocket

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also on this list and has left behind many other influential Hollywood names including Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

He is on number 35.

Also read: This is how Dwayne Johnson's 5-year-old daughter reacts when fans spot him in public

Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Louis Tomlinson, Bruno Mars, Liam Payne and Takafumi Hori have also been included in this list.

According to the information, in this list 61 percent are men while 39 per cent are women. At the same time, 67 percent of the people in this list are from America, while 13 per cent of the people are from Brazil.