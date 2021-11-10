Viral: Priyanka Chopra dances on Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om song

Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali video is now going viral and for the right reasons!

Priyanka threw a grand Diwali bash with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles residence this year. The party saw a lot of high profile celebs.

Before the function began, Priyanka was seen dressed in a yellow saree as she performed a traditional puja at her home. Nick Jonas was seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama.

Post the puja, Priyanka was seen in a stunning white ensemble. She was seen dancing to a tropical mix of the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ from Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Om Shanti Om’. The actor, wearing a white lehenga on the occasion, was seen dancing with a drink in her hand.

The camera also gave a glimpse of the DJ at the party.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended a pre-Diwali party, hosted by Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling.