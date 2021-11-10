'Kahaani spinoff 'Bob Biswas' starring Abhishek Bachchan to get OTT premiere

Shah Rukh Khan’s production ‘Bob Biswas’, ‘Kahaani’ spinoff to get an OTT premiere.

SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment announced that the film is directed by Diya Ghosh. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as detective Bob Biswas and Chitrangada Singh.

The film will explore Bob Biswas’ character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller.

It went on floors by early 2020, and the shoot was wrapped up by December last year.

A source close to the film said, “Bob Biswas is all set for a direct to digital premiere on Zee 5. The team has locked the deal, and are in the process of deciding on an ideal release date. Given the names associated with the project, the idea is to make it the big attraction for the platform to grab maximum eyeballs.”

In the film, Abhishek plays the titular role and details of Chitrangada’s character have been kept under wraps.