Cost of Priyanka Chopra’s abaya dress for Dubai event will burn a hole in your pocket

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 10, 2021, 02:59 PM(IST)

Priyanka Chopra Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Priyanka shared pictures from the event and looked like a fashion goddess that she truly is. She was in Dubai for launching a new line for luxury brand Bvlgari.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra continues to give us slay queen vibes as she was recently spotted in Dubai for a luxury brand event. She shared the frame with Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan alongwith Bvlgari team as she launched a new label for the luxury brand called Jannat. 

Priyanka Chopra opted for an all-white look as she wore an abaya-shirt dress with a top knot bun and gold toned jewellery. The dress is by clothing label Harithand by the Lebanese designer Harith Hashim. It is from their Sunset Dreams collection. 

×

The cost of the dress is a staggering Rs 72,667 (USD 980) approximately.

Her look was created by Massimo Serini and Rafi Fazaa as they did her make-up and hair.

Also read: 'Social media is not real,' writes supermodel Bella Hadid alongside crying selfies

Priyanka shared pictures from the event and looked like a fashion goddess.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared pictures wearing a saffron blazer dress with draped shawl cape and black pants. 

×

Diwali 2021: Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: Here's how Bollywood celebs celebrated festival of lights

'GoT' actor Richard Madden has this to say about his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra

Topics

Read in App