Cost of Priyanka Chopra’s abaya dress for Dubai event will burn a hole in your pocket

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra continues to give us slay queen vibes as she was recently spotted in Dubai for a luxury brand event. She shared the frame with Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan alongwith Bvlgari team as she launched a new label for the luxury brand called Jannat.

Priyanka Chopra opted for an all-white look as she wore an abaya-shirt dress with a top knot bun and gold toned jewellery. The dress is by clothing label Harithand by the Lebanese designer Harith Hashim. It is from their Sunset Dreams collection.

The cost of the dress is a staggering Rs 72,667 (USD 980) approximately.

Her look was created by Massimo Serini and Rafi Fazaa as they did her make-up and hair.

Priyanka shared pictures from the event and looked like a fashion goddess.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared pictures wearing a saffron blazer dress with draped shawl cape and black pants.