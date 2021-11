This Diwali, Bollywood celebrities were back to their old style of celebrating the festival and we saw some star-studded bashes, but still, many celebrities kept it simple and spend some quality time with their family.

From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who stepped out to celebrate the festival to Priyanka Chopra's Lakshmi Puja in LA, scroll down to take a look at B-town's Diwali celebrations