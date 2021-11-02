'GoT' actor Richard Madden has this to say about his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Richard Madden who will next be seen in Marvel’s Eternals recently spoke about his co-star Priyanka Chopra from spy series ‘Citadel’. As they work together for the first time and Priyanka is a major crowd puller in India and the subcontinent, Richard and team have high hopes from their spy series that is still in production.

Meanwhile, the film Eternals opens in India on November 5. During one of his interviews, Richard Madden was all praise for Priyanka Chopra.

Richard said, “She’d make an awesome Marvel superhero. She’s a wonderfully talented actress and she’s beautiful and she’s so strong and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we’ll see her as an Eternal one day.”

Earlier, filmmaker Joe Russo, one half of the Russo brothers, was also all praise for Priyanka and said about her, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

‘Citadel’ is from Russo Brothers of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’

As for Priyanka Chopra, she is set to star in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, co-starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.