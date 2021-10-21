Adarsh Gourav to Alia Bhatt: Indian-origin actors and global TV & cinema

Over the years, many Indian-origin stars have made their names in the international film circuit with their incredible acting skills. Recently, Indian actor Adarsh Gourav has bagged yet another international project called 'Extrapolations'. Gourav will co-star in the series with stars like Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer Sienna Miller and others. 

Here, we bring you the list of all other Indian actors who have built careers and enjoyed global fame and glory in international cinema. Read for more:

Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav created quite a stir with his performance in 'The White Tiger' and now the young actor has bagged yet another international project called 'Extrapolations'. Gourav will co-star in the series with stars like Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer Sienna Miller and others. 

'Extrapolations' is currently in production and tells the stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.

Kubbra Sait

'Sacred Games' star Kubbra Sait is making waves in Hollywood with her latest BAD act as Phara is the most awaited and viewed the show as of now, 'Foundation' on the coveted Apple TV. Her role as Phara has been revealed as of episodes 3 and 4 that have now been aired on the platform.
Whilst her menacing act is sure to make your hair rise, her look, one that took hours in the form of prosthetics is as scary as the villainous character. We cannot wait to see more of Phara in 'Foundation' as the show goes ahead, way to go Kubbra!

Hrithik Roshan

After creating a mark with his spectacular acting skills and stupendous dance talent, actor Hrithik Roshan reportedly will make his Hollywood debut very soon!

Reportedly, he has recently signed by a US-based talent company and will be stepping foot in the West with an American spy thriller. While there's no confirmation from Hrithik's team.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is preparing to fly high and gain global stardom as an actor. Alia has recently signed with an international talent agency called William Morris Endeavour (WME) for Hollywood projects. It is the same agency that represents international stars like Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah and Charlize Theron, among others

Dhanush

South Indian actor Dhanush will soon be seen in ‘Avengers’ fame Russo Brothers 'The Gray Man'.

Netflix’s action flick is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. The movie follows Gentry (Ryan Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA. Details of Dhanush’s role are still under wraps.

Anupam Tripathi

Netflix's recently release 'Squid Game' has made a lot of buzz. Among the amazing star cast, Indian-origin and South Korea-based actor Anupam Tripathi has left quite the impact with his standout role of Ali. 

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto is known for breaking the stereotypical image of an Indian woman in foreign films. She rose to immediate fame with her Oscar-winning film debut 'Slumdog Millionaire'. However, her biggest commercial success came with the sci-fi flick 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.

Suraj Sharma

Indian actor Suraj Sharma debuted in 2012 with the blockbuster 'Life of Pi' and was appreciated worldwide for his talent and amazing acting skills. In 2014, he portrayed Aayan Ibrahim in season 4 of the Showtime series 'Homeland'. From 2018 to 2020, he starred in the series 'God Friended Me'.

