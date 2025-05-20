Tamil stars Vishal and Sai Dhanshika announce their wedding during a film promotion event

Tamil stars Vishal and Said Dhanshika are all set to tie the knot. The couple announced the happy news on Monday during a press conference for their movie Yogi Da, surprising fans and media alike. The announcement comes after a news report about their wedding went viral.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika announce their wedding date

The couple attended the Yogi Da press conference, where they revealed that they would be getting married on August 29, 2025 which is also Vishal's birthday.



Sai Dhanshika said, "We did not want to make the announcement at the press conference. However, a news report went viral this morning. We initially thought that we would maintain our friendship in front of the media before the event began. But, after the report, we felt there was nothing to hide,” said the actress at the event.



She added, "Vishal and I are planning to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for the past 15 years. Whenever we met in the past, he treated me with due respect. When I was in deep trouble, he visited my home and raised his voice for me. No hero has ever visited my house. It was very sweet of him - his gesture was pleasing."

Sai Dhanshika said that while they had known each other for many years, they had only started dating recently.



The actress explained, "It was only recently that we started talking to each other. And we felt that it was leading somewhere. Mutually, we understood that we wanted to get married. I just want him to be happy. I love you, Vishal."

‘God always saves the best for the last’

An equally ecstatic Vishal announced how he felt that God had saved the best person for him.



"My marriage is fixed. I have got a girl. Dhanshika's father is here and with his blessings, I am introducing her. I want to, I would love to, and I am going to marry Dhanshika. She is a wonderful person."



The actor added, "God always saves the best for the last. He has saved Dhanshika for me. We are going to lead a lovely life. I always think positively. We have a great understanding now and hope to always have that. I trust her."



Vishal also assured fans that Sai Dhanshika would continue to act in films post-marriage.



Vishal is credited with films like Madha Gaja Raja, Aambala, Sandakozhi, and Mark Antony. Meanwhile, Sai Dhanshika has worked in movies such as Peranmai, Solo, Paradesi, and Kabali.