Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has denied all allegations related to a cryptocurrency fraud case. Addressing the reports of her link in the alleged Rs 2.4 crore scam, Bhatia slams them as "fake and misleading."



Bhatia's reaction comes after several reports claimed that she and fellow actor Kajal Aggarwal were likely to be summoned by the Puducherry police over an alleged cryptocurrency scam. However, there was no official information on this.

Tamannaah Bhatia makes plea

Speaking to HT, Bhatia firmly denied all the reports urging the public not to circulate any such ''fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours."

"It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours." Bhatt said.



Addressing the rumours, the actress said that her team would take legal action. "In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action," she said.

What is the alleged cryptocurrency scam?

On Friday, reports stated that Tamannaah and Kajal would be questioned by the Puducherry police regarding a cryptocurrency fraud case. As per 123Telugu, the fraud case is linked to a Coimbatore-based company, which was launched in 2022. The firm allegedly had done fraudulent activity with investors, promising high returns.

It has been said that Tamannaah attended the company’s launch event, while Kajal took part in other gatherings. Authorities launched an investigation after multiple complaints were registered against the firm.