/Taiwanese actor Darren Wang admits to military evasion and document forgery; Here's what we know all about case

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang, who has been part of several dramas, including The Wolf, Jian Ai Nan Nu, and Five Kings of Thieves, has reportedly pleaded guilty to the document forgery charges in an attempt to avoid military service. Let's delve into it and know what more he has confessed to.

Darren Wang hearing in forgery case

According to reports, on November 18, Darren Wang appeared in Taipei District Court for the first time and bowed in apology. He reportedly stated that he made a mistake out of ignorance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He reportedly said, "This incident was a mistake I made out of ignorance. I sincerely admit my mistake and plead guilty. His lawyer has reportedly argued for leniency, saying that Darren had already served in the military for nine months and hopes that the court will acknowledge his efforts to make amends.

Also Read: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer garners more than 100 million views on first day

As per reports, Darren faces up to one year imprisonment for allegedly paying NTD 3.6 million to co-defendant Chen Chih-ming to help him dodge military service through fake medical appointment identification.

More details about the controversy surrounding Darren Wang

The case of Darren Wang came to light when the actor was accused of paying a so-called draft-dodging group to fake his medical test results to avoid military service. Later investigations were launched with three rounds of research and questioning. The prosecutors eventually charged him with document forgery and sought a one-year prison sentence.

Warren had reportedly said that he was introduced to the forgery group through a friend. He said he paid NT$3.6 million in 2024, but Chen claimed later that he had only received NT$2.6 million. Among the amount, NT$2 million was handed over in cash at Chen’s home, while the remaining NT$600,000 was transferred via bank account.

All about Darren Wang

As per MyDramaList, born in Taipei, Darren Wang was discovered by a talent scout, leading him to the entertainment industry, and he chose to pursue acting instead of returning to the U.S. He graduated from Taipei Fuhsing Experimental High School.