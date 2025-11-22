/Taiwanese actor Darren Wang admits to military evasion and document forgery; Here's what we know all about case

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang, who is best known for his role in The Wolf and Reset Life, among others, has reportedly admitted to military evasion and document forgery. Read to know more details.
According to reports, on November 18, Darren Wang appeared in Taipei District Court for the first time and bowed in apology. He reportedly stated that he made a mistake out of ignorance.
He reportedly said, "This incident was a mistake I made out of ignorance. I sincerely admit my mistake and plead guilty. His lawyer has reportedly argued for leniency, saying that Darren had already served in the military for nine months and hopes that the court will acknowledge his efforts to make amends.
As per reports, Darren faces up to one year imprisonment for allegedly paying NTD 3.6 million to co-defendant Chen Chih-ming to help him dodge military service through fake medical appointment identification.
The case of Darren Wang came to light when the actor was accused of paying a so-called draft-dodging group to fake his medical test results to avoid military service. Later investigations were launched with three rounds of research and questioning. The prosecutors eventually charged him with document forgery and sought a one-year prison sentence.
Warren had reportedly said that he was introduced to the forgery group through a friend. He said he paid NT$3.6 million in 2024, but Chen claimed later that he had only received NT$2.6 million. Among the amount, NT$2 million was handed over in cash at Chen’s home, while the remaining NT$600,000 was transferred via bank account.
As per MyDramaList, born in Taipei, Darren Wang was discovered by a talent scout, leading him to the entertainment industry, and he chose to pursue acting instead of returning to the U.S. He graduated from Taipei Fuhsing Experimental High School.
In January 2016, Wang terminated his management contract with his boss, Angie Chai, leading to a lawsuit. Wang claimed that during his time with the company Qunxing Ruizhi, he earned less than NT$1 million, and when he requested to end the contract.