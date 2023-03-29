Taapsee Pannu's new look stirs trouble: Complaint filed for wearing Laxmi necklace

A complaint has been filed against Taapsee Pannu for wearing a revealing dress and pairing it with a neckpiece that features Goddess Laxmi in the centre. The actress is accused of hurting religious sentiments. The complaint has been filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur who claimed that Taapsee’s pictures are inappropriate.

The complainant went to Chhatri Pura Police Station to register his complaint. The police officer on duty said, “We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and image of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ by wearing a locket having ‘Goddess Laxmi’ with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai.”

Taapsee Pannu had worn a scintillating red dress with a deep neckline. She walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. She paired the dress with a beautiful Goddess Laxmi neckpiece. Sharing a video from the event, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “The evening with my princess gown n queen like jewels looked likeâ€æ. I was enchanted by Reliance Jewels’ Akshaya Tritiya collection which is inspired by the majestic Thanjavur. Their designs captivated me, reigniting my love for jewellery all over again. Witness the glory of their mesmerising jewellery collections by visiting their showroom today.”

She also shared a couple of pictures donning the look. Apparently, those didn’t go down too well with the complainant. Netizens, however, came to her rescue and slammed the complaint calling it "ridiculous".

Some stupid saffron outfit has lodged a complaint against #TaapseePannu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments & spreading obscenity.



For the combo of this dress and that Laxmi pendent. The heights of ridiculousness these days in the name of Hinduism is atrocious.

Have we all gone mad? @taapsee wears a necklace of #MahaLaxmi

& FIR's start flying!

Let's take a look at ancient #ShreeLaxmi statues..

All women are made in the goddesses image - depraved minds can't see past the filth in their own minds! #TaapseePannu can wear what she wants!

Temple jewellery is said to have originated in the Chola and Pandya dynasties. & temple jewellery symbolizes South India. The designs often include Goddess Lakshmi and saraswati, and sometimes Lord Ganesha.



But ab in Hindutva rakshak jahilo ko kya bolen🙊@taapsee

Eklavya Singh Gaur is the same person who had complained against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui for his Indore show.

