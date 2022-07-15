Sushmita Sen breaks silence after Lalit Modi claims they are dating: No rings, surrounded by love

Nearly 24 hours after IPL founder Lalit Modi surprised the world by claiming that he and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen were in a relationship, Sen has finally broken her silence on Instagram. On Thursday, Modi shared a series of romantic photos with Sushmita Sen and stated that the two were dating and would get married soon. Sushmita did not immediately respond to Modi's post, nor did she confirm or deny it.



A day later, Sushmita took to Instagram and shared a photo with her two daughters Renee and Alisah. In the caption, she wrote, " I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly"

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi's profile picture on Instagram features Sushmita Sen along with the former cricket administrator. The two, it seemed, enjoyed a trip at the Maldives recently- photos of which were shared by Modi as he broke the news of his new relationship.



Sushmita's brother, actor Rajeev Sen, meanwhile told a publication that he was not aware of the news and that he would only respond after he spoke to his sister. "My sister is yet to confirm this, " Rajeev said in response to Modi's claim.