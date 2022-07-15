Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev reacts to her dating Lalit Modi: My sister is yet to confirm this

On Thursday evening, IPL founder Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise as he posted a string of romantic photos with former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen and stated that the two were dating. The news left the internet buzzing about the alleged new couple in town. While Modi's Instagram bio calls Sen his 'love', Sushmita herself has not reacted or confirmed the news. A fact that even her brother, TV actor Rajeev Sen also pointed out when he was asked to react to the news.



Rajeev was asked by ET Times to react to the news of his sister dating Lalit Modi. "I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn't aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now."

Lalit Modi, meanwhile, has changed his profile picture on Instagram to a romantic one with Sushmita Sen. On Thursday he shared a string of photos with Sen- old and new-and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

When several fans jumped the gun and assumed that the two had gotten married, Modi shared another post on Twitter and clarified they were not married yet but dating."Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

Sushmita broke up with model Rohman Shawl a few months ago. The actress appeared in a chat show with Twinkle Khanna recently and opened up about why she had not married anyone despite being in a serious relationships with several men.



“I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair," said Sen.