'Sushmita Sen reply my sms', Lalit Modi's 2013 tweet goes viral, netizens crack up with hilarious memes

New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:07 PM(IST)

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi. Photograph:( Twitter )

Ex IPL chairman Lalit Modi first shared some intimate photos with the actress in which he called her 'better half'.

Social media is the most hilarious place we must say, and all thanks to the hawk-eye netizens who are always there to dig up to bring something that will definitely shock us or give us hard loughs. On Thursday, Twitterati got their new job after Indian businessman Lalit Modi made his love with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen social media official. 

Ex IPL chairman Modi first shared some intimate photos with the actress in which he called her 'better half', but later Modi clarified that they are only dating. 

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” he tweeted.

However, later clearing all the air, he said that they both are only dating. 

''Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.''

The news was enough to send our netizens into a frenzy mode. While some were shocked, others started digging to bring out some meme material, and indeed they did their best job. 

Now after the dating tweet, an old tweet of Modi is going viral in which he's asking Sen to reply to his SMS

In the year 2013, by sharing a screen grab of their chat, the businessman wrote, “Okay I commit @thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47.”

To which Sushmita replied, “Gotcha 47.''

And in no time, Modi tagged Sen and wrote, ''reply my SMS''.

Now, this tweet thread has taken the internet by storm and netizens are giving hilarious reactions to Modi's tweet. One user wrote, ''Never give up in life.'' while another wrote, ''It all started from here.''

Check out the netizen's reaction below: 

