Lalit Modi claims he's dating Sushmita Sen, internet reacts with disbelief

Disgraced former chairman of the Indian Premier League Lalit Modi has made a bombshell revelation. He claims to be in a relationship with actor Sushmita Sen. He shared pictures with Sushmita on his Twitter handle, stating that he is back in London after a global tour with his "better half" Sushmita. This prompted many to speculate as to whether he has married the 'Aarya' actor.

In a follow-up tweet, Modi clarified that no, they are not married -- yet. "That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" he wrote.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022 ×

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022 ×

The netizens are already making jokes and memes. One asked Modi to come to India on his eventual honeymoon. One other said, "Money can buy anything."

Modi is a fugitive from Indian law. He came to the limelight after he became the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2005. But his stars rose when he achieved his lifelong dream of helping kick off an intra-country cricket league. It materialised in the form of IPL in 2008, which he ran until 2010.

But shortly after the 2010 iteration of the tournament ended, he was suspended by BCCI on charges of financial misconduct. Three years later, he was banned for life after an investigation found him guilty of charges that were levelled against him.

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also launched an investigation, he fled to London. He has maintained his innocence.

