From Vikram Bhatt to Lalit Modi - A timeline of Sushmita Sen's dating history

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 01:58 PM(IST)

Sushmita Sen is now dating a millionaire Lalit Modi. On Thursday, Modi, ex- chairman of IPL, made his relationship with former Miss Universe official and ever since then, the whole world is talking about Sushmita and her love life. 

Sen, 46, who recently shared how she had almost gotten married three times in her life, but in last decided not to, has a long and interesting dating history and like a queen, Sushmita has always been very vocal about all the men she has dated over the years.

Now, as her new love with Modi is all over the headlines, let's take a quick recap of her long dating history. 

 

View in App

Rohman Shawl

Last year in December, Sushmita Sen announced her break-up with model Rohman Shawl after dating for almost four years. 

Sushmita, 46 and Shawl 30 started dating in the year 2018 and the formar couple were quite open about their relationship on social media platforms - from spending time together in the covid-19 lockdown, to their travel stories among others. 

 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Vikram Bhatt

Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt started dating in the year 1996 when Sen was shooting for her debut movie 'Dastak' written by Vikram and directed by his brother Mahesh Bhatt. 

The romance started brewing between the two while working on the film together, at that time Bhatt was married. But soon after their relationship become public, Vikram's marriage to his then-wife Aditi Bhatt came to an end. 

However, the things between Sushmita and Vikram also didn't last long and they also called it quits soon.  

(Photograph:Twitter)

Wasim Akram

Many reports claim that Sushmita has also dated Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram. They came close when they together worked on a reality show titled 'Ek Khiladi Ek Hasseena'

However, Sen has always refuted the claims by saying they are only good friends. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen dated for long three years. They came close when they were shooting for the film 'Karma and Holi’ which came out in the year 2009. 

Back then, Sushmita was a well-established and known face of our industry, but Randeep was a newbie. But still, they made their love public and were spotted together hands in hands on several outings.  

However, unfortunately, things didn't last long between them and three years after staying together, the couple got separated and the ending was not good.

Later, Randeep in an interview said, ''The break-up was the best thing that happened to me,''

(Photograph:Twitter)

Mudassar Aziz

Sushmita Sen also had a stint with director Mudassar Aziz after he directed Sen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gay'. However, the couple broke up soon. 

Later in an interview, Aziz said that his much-published relationship with Sen affected his relations with his family. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ritik Bhasin

Sen also had a long relationship with the businessman and owner of Orion Entertainment, Ritik Bhasin.

Like all her past relationships, this one was also quite open and they stayed together for four years. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App