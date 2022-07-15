From Vikram Bhatt to Lalit Modi - A timeline of Sushmita Sen's dating history

Sushmita Sen is now dating a millionaire Lalit Modi. On Thursday, Modi, ex- chairman of IPL, made his relationship with former Miss Universe official and ever since then, the whole world is talking about Sushmita and her love life.

Sen, 46, who recently shared how she had almost gotten married three times in her life, but in last decided not to, has a long and interesting dating history and like a queen, Sushmita has always been very vocal about all the men she has dated over the years.

Now, as her new love with Modi is all over the headlines, let's take a quick recap of her long dating history.