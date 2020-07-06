Sushant Singh Rajput's fan names a star after the late actor in a moving tribute

If there is anything we know of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput it's that he was a big time dreamer and was passionate about knowing more about astronomy. To celebrate that side of the Bollywood actor and keep his memory alive forever, one of his fans has named a star after him. The fan has even gotten it copyrighted with The Star Register.

Penning a heartfelt message remembering him, the fan has since tweeted a picture of the copyright of the star. The tweet reads, “Sushant had always been so fond of the stars and thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest!"

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020 ×

The fan also shared a certificate which read, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as Sushant Singh Rajput. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto."

The certificate also had a personal note of love and admiration by the fan. “Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark, desolate world,” read a line from the note.

It ends with, “May your beautiful soul rest in peace and may you continue to shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire.”

Sushant died by suicide in Mumbai at his apartment. The Mumbai police has since been investigating the cause of his death and if there’s any foul play involved.

