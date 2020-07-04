Mumbai Police to send cloth used by Sushant Singh Rajput to hang himself for tensile test

Mumbai Police is doing every way possible to determine the reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput suicide. Bandra Police have now sent the cloth for a forensic test, which was used by the actor to hang himself.



The green coloured cloth made of cotton is sent to a forensic lab for 'tensile strength' analysis to check whether it can bear the weight similar to that of the late actor. As the test will help determine if there was any foul play involved.

The actor's sudden demise had re-ignited the nepotism debate, so police are also looking at this angle too. Earlier the police have recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and a few days back Bandra police have summoned film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Kangana Runout to record his statement.



''Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We’ve got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death,'' DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said earlier.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and was found dead at his Bandra residence. The final post-mortem report confirmed that it was a clear case of suicide, and he died by asphyxia due to hanging, and no foul play was involved. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression.



