Sushant Singh Rajput's family thank fans for loving their 'Gulshan', to turn Patna home into a memorial

''The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us''. Two weeks after the Bollywood actor's unfortunate death, his family has issued an emptional statement thanking fans for loving the actor. In the statement, they reevaled that as a tribute to the late actor, they will set up a foundation called Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) in his hometown Patna- to support aspiring talents in the fields of cinema, sports and science.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be converted into a memorial, which will have his personal belongings including his books, expensive telescope, and flight simulator.

The statement reads:



He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.



We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.



He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love.



To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports.



His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.



We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers."

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and was found dead at his Bandra residence. His last rights were performed in Mumbai, and his ashes were immersed in River Ganga in his hometown Patna by his family members. A few days back a prayer meeting was organised for him at his house. Meanwhile, investigation in the untimely demise of the actor is currently underway.

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602

