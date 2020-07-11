Sushant Singh Rajput gets a road named after him in his hometown Purnia Bihar

Following Sushant Singh Rajput demise, his fans have been pouring tribute to the late actor and now a road in Purnia, the hometown of the late actor, has been named after him. A video on social media has surfaced which shows a road has been named after Rajput.

According to reports, Mayor Savita Devi said that Sushant was a great artist, and the renaming of the road and the traffic circle is a way of paying a tribute to him. The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput road and a popular car company roundabout has also been renamed to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk. The mayor has also written to the Prime Minister urging him for a CBI investigation in Sushant’s case.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s suicide case is being probed by the Mumbai police, and more than 30 people have been probed.



Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The final post-mortem report confirmed that it was a clear case of suicide, and he died by asphyxia due to hanging, and no foul play was involved. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression.

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602

WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations

