The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's request to return his passport. The court stated that the probe around Allahbadia and the comment he made on the YouTube show India's Got latent will continue for another two weeks.

The court also rejected the plea to release YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's passport, who faces charges in the same case.

Allahbadia's comeback post controversy

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, released his first podcast episode following the controversy on Monday and invited Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche as his guest on the show.

On Sunday, he had announced in a post about his 'rebirth' hinting at the release of a new episode of his podcast.

India's Got Latent controversy

Ranveer appeared on Samay Raina’s show and asked a controversial question to a participant about parental sex, body parts and intimacy, which was deemed inappropriate by many. The question that created the controversy was, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?"

Following the backlash, a police complaint was filed against Ranveer, Samay, and the other co-judges on the episode, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

While Ranveer issued multiple public apologies, Samay deleted all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube.

