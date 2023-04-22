Succession: Hamptons beach house from HBO series back up for sale for $55 million

Every watched Succession and wondered where can you find amazing mansions similar to the ones featured in the HBO series? Well, good news! The uber-contemporary waterfront home, located in the Hamptons, is up for sale for a whopping $55 million.

The angular and glass-covered property featured in season three of the award-winning series. And, it was owned by billionaire investor Josh Aaronson, played by Adrien Brody.

The beachfront mansion was built in 2018 in the hamlet of Wainscott. It was designed by Barnes Coy Architects.

The 11,000-square-foot house is divided "into three smaller pavilions attached by an elongated breezeway, almost as if three smaller beach houses, each with its own distinctive character, had been joined at the hip," according to the architecture firm's website.

The primary suite is in one pavilion; the middle one is called the communal space; and the third pavilion has the remaining five bedrooms.

The best feature about the property is its giant open-plan living, dining and kitchen space, where its "jaunty inverted roofline translates inside to an upside-down teak pyramid in the centre of the room".

The property has a custom kitchen and a towering stone fireplace, which also made appearances in the HBO series. The primary suite has vaulted ceilings and two bathrooms.

Be it a screening room with stadium seating or a concrete-floored gym with a spa and a steam room, this property has everything luxe. Outside, the home has a covered deck with an outdoor kitchen and a private path which leads straight to the beach.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Peter Friedman among others in lead roles. It revolves around the Roy family, which controls the biggest media and entertainment company in the world.

