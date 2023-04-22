Rapper Afroman officially enters 2024 US presidential race; plans to legalise cannabis

American rapper Joseph Edgar Foreman, better known by his stage name Afroman, is running for the president's office in 2024 and he has officially announced the same. The "Because I Got High" rapper-musician plans to legalise cannabis everywhere after winning the "20-20 Fro" election.

He has filed the necessary forms required to run for POTUS at the Federal Elections Commission. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, his presidential committee is named "Joseph Afroman Foreman for President," and he's running as an Independent.

Speaking to TMZ, Afroman's campaign manager Jason Savage said, "Afroman's ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff's Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country. Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalisation remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander in Chief."

Afroman's April 18 filing comes two months after he announced his 2024 Presidential campaign live on stage at a concert. "Can I make the biggest announcement I ever made in my life?" Afroman asked his live audience. "I'm running for President for 20-20-Fro."

Last month, in an interview with Smoothvega, Afroman revealed why he's running for the POTUS office. He said, "Exercising my right as an American dreamist. Ya know that's the beautiful thing about this country, you can. I think I can bring about legal cannabis to all 50 states, and bring about real police reform. I think I can help this country's mental health."

It'll be interesting to see who else from the American Hip-Hop community will file nomination papers and run for the white house next year. Kanye West may or may not enter the race this time. It's still unclear! However, if reports are to be believed, he is busy with his new family and his private Christian school Donda Academy and is no longer interested in becoming the US president.

