Seth Meyers recalls passing out on the floor after drinking with Rihanna

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, comedian, TV host and actor Seth Meyers admitted that he passed out on the floor after going drink for drink with Rihanna for a recurring segment on his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, called "Day Drinking".

Talking about the 2019 on-camera day drinking sesh with the 2023 Super Bowl performer, the Saturday Night Live alum, who has gone day drinking with Ina Garten and Kelly Clarkson, said, "Rihanna was the drunkest I've ever been, I think, and it was worth every second of it."

He also revealed that they "had to edit out some of the drinking just for time, so whatever you see, it's like 40 per cent more than that." A clip from the episode shows the two necking shots, chugging beers and popping bottles of Champagne

The pop star managed to outdrink the 49-year-old TV presenter and sadly, Seth ended up slumped on the floor of his home getting very little sympathy from his wife Alexi.

"I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep ... My wife - passive-aggressively ... put water next to my head and went to bed."

Seth also confirmed that Rihanna was absolutely fine after their boozy outing. He explained, "Well, first of all, I should note that ... I hate to break the news here: she's younger than me. We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out. Like, she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started."

