/Subhashree Ganguly breaks silence after being trolled for sharing photo with Messi: Kareena, Shah Rukh Khan took photos too

Days after she was trolled for posting a photograph with Lionel Messi, Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly broke her silence to clarify her side of the story. Subhashree faced intense trolling and was called ‘insensitive’ after she shared a photo with Messi during his Kolkata visit on Saturday. The backlash came after more than 60,000 fans gathered at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium to catch a glimpse of the football legend, but were unable to.

Poor crowd management led to unrest, forcing the footballer to leave the venue prematurely as angry spectators reportedly hurled bottles and chairs.

Subhashree condemns trolls

On Monday night, Subhashree shared her side of the story. Subhashree spoke in Bengali and stated that she had received an official invitation to meet Messi and arrived at the designated hotel around 8:30 am on Saturday. After meeting him, the two posed for photographs between 10:00 and 10:15 am. As she was preparing to leave, Messi’s PR team requested that she also attend the event at Salt Lake Stadium.

Subhashree recalled that when she was at the stadium, she personally witnessed how the situation turned tense as the crowd failed to catch a glimpse of Messi. Subashree blamed the organisers for the mismanagement.

“I was sitting inside a tent near the field and couldn’t even see Messi. So how could you have seen him? Did I stand on the field or block anyone’s view? The criticism makes it seem as if I was standing next to Messi on the ground. What is my fault? Is it wrong that I went to a hotel and took photos? If anything, the pictures may have been posted at the wrong time due to a technical issue,” she said.

Subhashree said that she did not post the photo online after the fiasco at the stadium, but had shared it right after leaving the hotel in the morning, but the image got posted hours later due to a technical issue. She said his only fault was that she did not delete the photo.

‘Kareena, SRK went too’

Expressing her anguish over the online abuse, the actor questioned whether she was being targeted because she is a woman or because she is a Bengali film actor. She also pointed out that several other celebrities had met Messi.

“Kareena Kapoor went from Bollywood. Didn’t Shah Rukh Khan take photos? What is my fault? I’m being mocked by being called someone’s ex-girlfriend. It’s almost 2026, and even women are attacking women like this. Is this how you’ve decided to treat me?” she added.

Subahshree said that while she had ignored the comments earlier, thinking that people were venting their frustration, she had to step up after certain fans crossed a line and targeted her children. The actress said that she received death threats for her two young children. Condemning this, Subhashree said that as a mother, she would not tolerate such threats under any circumstances.

Subhashree’s husband Raj Chakraborty, reacts

A day earlier, after facing severe backlash, Subhashree’s husband, Raj Chakraborty, also shared a post on social media defending his wife. Raj is a filmmaker in the Bengali film industry and also an MLA of the ruling TMC party.