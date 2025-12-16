LOGIN
Messi's Kolkata visit row: Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas tenders resignation

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 16:04 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 16:04 IST
West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas resigned on Tuesday after the government ordered an investigation into the chaotic events during Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour event at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

