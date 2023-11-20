Stunner! Mariah Carey dons '60s-inspired minidress at Billboard Music Awards 2023

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards witnessed a touch of winter glamour as the iconic Mariah Carey, 54, graced the event in a stunning snow princess-inspired ensemble. The singer's entrance was nothing short of regal, arriving in an all-white outfit that included a plunging zipper-front minidress adorned with cosy cuffs and silver embellishments along the hemline.

Carey's chic attire was complemented by sheer tights, knee-high boots, and stylish cat-eye sunglasses. The Queen of Christmas, known for her signature long blonde locks, sported loose curls that added an extra layer of elegance to her look.

After the red carpet appearance, Carey took to the stage to perform her timeless holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You". The stage was set with a retro ski chalet backdrop, and in a true Queen of Christmas fashion, Carey descended to the stage on a ski lift chair.

In a delightful surprise, Carey was honoured with the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for the holiday classic, and the award was presented to her by her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

“Billboard has been an integral part of my life for a very long time now,” Carey said in her acceptance speech. “Even though I don’t acknowledge time, I kind of have to admit that some of my most memorable times in my career are connected to Billboard and the BBMAs. One thing I really have to say that I’m really grateful for is the fact that my fans have been here with me through the hits, through the misses, the No. 1s and the Bubbling Unders.”

Carey's musical legacy, including her record for getting the most No. 1 spots on Billboard's Hot 100, has solidified her status as an industry powerhouse. The singer previously received the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards in 1999.

As the festive season approaches, Carey is not only enchanting audiences with her classic hits but is also currently on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour. Additionally, the singer has teased fans with the confirmation of new music in the works.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards embraced a reimagined format, featuring performances from artists like David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, KAROL G, Peso Pluma, and Morgan Wallen from various locations across the globe.