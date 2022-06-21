On World Music Day, street artist Man Mauji has the sweetest surprise for Badshah

Badshah, J Balvin and Tainy’s international hit 'Voodoo' is becoming increasingly popular with each passing day. To add to the track's massive success, international DJ Tisto and American rapper Lil Baby have shown their support by featuring on two different versions of the song. In an effort to celebrate India’s first iconic international collaboration-Voodoo a bunch of extremely talented graffiti artists have imprinted the iconic tie-up in the entertainment capital of India-Mumbai. Bringing to you the monumental feat now standing 50 feet tall, made possible by artists Wicked Broz and Man Mauji, a street artist from Delhi who joined forces to make it happen. This beast art can be found in Lal Baug.

Also Read: 'Clipse' duo Pusha T, No Malice reunite for Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water festival

Graffiti is considered one of the four elements of hip hop, along with emceeing (rapping), DJing, and b-boying (breakdancing). Graffiti, like the other three elements, is an art form, a means of cultural expression.

Four talented artists came together to accomplish the 50-foot giant in the heat of the summer days in the quaint, timeless, and iconic neighbourhood of Lal Baug. The five-story building had no elevator and all equipment, scaffolding, platform, lift, and paint had to be carried by hand to the terrace. This team of absolute legends brought the mural to life in eight days.

Also Read: Pharrell Williams halts performance at music festival twice to help fans

To top it off, the residents of the building, Sadanand Niwas, were not only excited but extremely helpful and supportive of the art. "This one is for the culture and one of the first we have seen. Hoping to see more work from these amazing artists. Let’s take Desi Pop to the world!"