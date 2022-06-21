Pharrell Williams halts performance at music festival twice to help fans

American singer Pharell Williams stopped his concert mid-way twice to help two fans who suffered medical emergencies. The incident took place on the second day of the Something in the Water Festival and videos of the concert being stopped mid-performance is doing the rounds of the internet.



Williams was seen on stage with fellow artists No Malice and Pusha T as an overhead announcement and asked attendees to help locate the fan in need of assistance.



Another news outlet tweeted, that the concert event was later stopped once more after another patron fell ill.

"@Pharrell stop(ped) the show to make sure this individual is attended to. Nothing but RESPECT for doing this," they wrote.



Post his performance, Williams expressed gratitude to fans "for taking care of each other" and shared a video of himself and the other artists onstage amid the break-in performances. "Ain`t that what we do? We lift people up," the 'Happy' singer said in the clip.



The incident comes months after 10 concertgoers were killed following a crowd surge during Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on November 5.



Since then, there has been a renewed focus on concert crowd safety, and stars like Billie Eilish, John Mayer and Doja Cat have stopped performances to ensure the wellbeing of audience members.