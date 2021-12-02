'Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith' appeals a new petition to media 

In the past year, the media has provided extensive coverage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's life. Their marriage, their sex life, their affairs- all have been widely covered by the press. But a certain section of the society now wants the press to stop covering the Smiths and even filed a petition for it.



The petition, filed on the site Change.org, has asked reporters to stop interviewing the couple has already garnered 2,500 signatures and counting.

The petition was started by user Dexter Morales on November 26, with the caption 'Stop interviewing Will and Jada smith!'



Incidentally, Morales has not specified the reason for the petition but other signatories have expressed their frustration at the celebrity couple's tendency to disclose intimate details of their lives.



"Everything I learn about this couple is against my will. free us," one user commented.



"It's honestly too much. Celebrities don't usually share more information than we'd wanna know, but these two are an exception. They need to sidestep the limelight for a bit," another user wrote.



The petition comes after Smith's memoir 'Will' was released. The book has given a detailed account of his marriage to Pinkett Smith and even hinted at how the actor may have cheated on his wife.



In the book, Smith revealed that he fell in love with 'Six Degrees of Separation' co-star Stockard Channing during his first marriage to Sheree Zampino, saying, "I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard."

The couple has been open about their marriage in the recent past.

Earlier this year, Pinkett Smith spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow in an episode of 'Red Table Talk' on Facebook and had a candid conversation about her sex life.

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old," Pinkett Smith said. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know (what you need), especially when it comes to sex."



She later clarified her comments on Twitter as she wrote, "Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you."

Last year in July, the couple sat across each other on 'Red Table Talk' where Pinkett Smith admitted to having had a previous relationship with singer August Alsina while the pair were on a break for some time.