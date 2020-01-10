SP leader Akhilesh Yadav books entire cinema hall in Lucknow for screening of 'Chhapaak'

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly booked an entire hall in Lucknow for a special show of Deepika Padukone's latest film 'Chhapaak'. The screening is for the party workers and aims to create awareness about acid attacks survivors.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader said that Yadav wanted his fellow party workers to watch it since the UP state government under Yadav had worked for the welfare of acid attack survivors. Read 'Chhapaak' review here

Samajwadi Party: On the directive of party President Akhilesh Yadav ji, today party will organize a screening of the movie #Chhapaak for its workers. A cinema hall in Lucknow has been booked for this. pic.twitter.com/Tux2F1GfsZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020 ×

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Chhapaak' is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. In 2005, she was attacked by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal.



Earlier this week Deepika paid a visit to JNU to show her support to the students who are protesting against fee hike and the violence that took place on Sunday inside the campus. While Deepika did not address the media during her 10 minutes stay inside the campus, many felt it was a ploy to promote her film. Others hailed her for her stand against the violence that left several teachers and students injured.



Post Deepika's visit to JNU, 'Chappaak' is been promoted by various political parties with many state government declaring it tax-free. Congress party workers were even seen posting banners in support of the movie.



States like Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry have declared 'Chhapaak' tax-free in their respective states.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who turns producer with this film, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday to seek blessings for her film.

Also see: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seal it with a kiss at the red carpet premiere of 'Chhapaak'