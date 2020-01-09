Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seal it with a kiss at the red carpet premiere of 'Chhapaak'
First time producer Deepika Padukone hosted a grand premiere of 'Chhapaak' in Mumbai on Thursday night which had several Bollywood stars in attendance.
'Chhapaak' premiere
All eyes were on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they dazzeled on the red carpet. Deepika, who turned producer with 'Chapaak', looked gorgeous in a blue sequined saree while husband Ranveer looked dapper in a jacket and formal trousers.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Bollywood's favourite couple indulged in some PDA much to the delight of the papparazi which cheered on as Deepika and Ranveer gave each other pecks on the cheeks.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Deepika also posed with film's director Meghna Gulzar and leading man Vikrant Massey on the red carpet. 'Chhapaak' is based on acid attack survivor and activist Lakshmi Agarwal's life.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents along with their sisters were also present to support the first time producer.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
The premiere also saw several other acid attack survivors walking the red carpet. These brave women are also part of the film. Meghna Gulzar posed with all of them on the red carpet.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Tahira Kashyap, Swara Bhasker and Bhumi Pednekar pose as they arrive for the premiere of 'Chhapaak'.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Acid attack survivor and activist Lakshmi Agarwal looked stunning in a Sabyasachi saree as she posed with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on the red carpet. The film 'Chhapaak' narrates Lakshmi's life story.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz at the premiere of 'Chhapaak'.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Yami Gautam came with her sister, Rekha dazzled in her signature gold Kanjeevraam, and Neil Nitin Mukesh posed with wife Rukmini on the red carpet.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Anurag Kashyap, Siddharth Chaturvedi and Abhimanyu Dassani at the premiere of 'Chhapaak'.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
'Chhapaak' premiere
Former 'Loteera' co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey hugged it out as they posed on the red carpet.