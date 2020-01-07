Deepika Padukone joins JNU students in Delhi during protest

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday joined the students protesting against the recent violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Bollywood actor was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim".

She did not issue any statement nor address the students.

Delhi: Deepika Padukone greets Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at the university, during protest against #JNUViolence. (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/89P9ixwmAh — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020 ×

Deepika is currently in the national capital promoting her upcoming film `Chhapaak`.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

Several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the violence which took place in JNU on Sunday.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and lyricist Vishal Dadlani joined the protests organised by students at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.