/South Korean TV personality Dex announces temporary suspension of YouTube activities- Here's why

Dex, aka Kim Jin Young, a renowned South Korean TV personality, actor and YouTuber, has shocked his fans after he made an announcement that he would be temporarily suspending his YouTube channel activities. Dex was recently seen in the thriller show Bloodhounds. Let's delve in to know the main reason behind his decision of hiatus from YouTube.

Why did Dex put a pause on YouTube activities?

Dex shared a video on his YouTube channel titled "Taking a Break After 7 Years of YouTube Journey | Off-Dex with 95z. He met with the YouTuber Mi Miminu, who is of the same age, and Chef Kwon Seong Jun to have a conversation. He said in the video, "Although it's not quite accurate to say this is the last video for your channel, we will be taking a break for the time being."

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He further said, “Internally, the decision has already been fully made. I wanted to do this last one with friends rather than alone. It's not that I'm saying I'll never do this again; it's just a short break. I thought I wouldn't receive much comfort if I were alone, so I called my friends and explained. This video is like a pause mark.”

Talking about the break, Dex said, "There are several reasons for taking a break. There are personal reasons and there are also issues with my condition. I thought it was right to take a short break to show a better side. It might feel sudden. This is the first time I'm taking such a long break, so I'm afraid and clarified what is certain, if that it doesn't seem like I will return before the end of this year."

All about Dex

Dex, aka Kim Jin Young gained widespread fame as a breakout contestant on the dating reality show Single's Inferno Season 2. But, before entering the showbiz industry, Dex served in the Republic of Korea Navy Special Warfare Flotilla (UDT/SEAL). He worked as a counter-terrorism specialist and was part of the Special Mission Battalion, completing four years of service before being discharged in 2020.