/South Korean boy group EXO comeback announcement breaks internet: 'We need Monster obsession level...'

Fans buckle up as K-pop group EXO is all set to make their comeback this year. This comes after their cryptic post on social media sparked fan frenzy. The group, who made their debut in 2012, are still loved by their fans and have been eagerly waiting for their comeback, ever since many of them went on their separate paths, and also because os military service as well.

Fans' reaction to EXO's comeback rumours

EXO's official social media account shared a post with a mysterious teaser poster with the phrase 'DECEMBER 2025' and the tagline 'When we become true one, a new world awakens.

This made fans spiral into excitement, and one user wrote, "They are dropping this during the lunar eclipse, we are so freaking back". Another user wrote, "Everyone, wake up, we got EXO". "Please tell me it's OT9".

With this, many are praying that all nine members, including Lay, should be back in the group for their comeback. However, the agency and the group are yet to react to their teaser and make an official announcement.

All about EXO

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band, and they made their debut in 2012, with nine members that include Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. They are noted for releasing music and performing extensively in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese.

Originally, the group had made its debut with 12 members separated into sub-divisions: Exo-K (Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun) and Exo-M (Xiumin, Lay, Chen, Kris, Luhan, and Tao).

But, members Kris, Luhan, and Tao departed the group individually amid legal battles with SM Entertainment in 2014 and 2015. Exo-K and Exo-M performed music in Korean and Mandarin, respectively, until the release of their third EP Overdose in 2014.