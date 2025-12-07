/South Korean actor Cho Jin Woong apologises to fans over allegations of juvenile crimes

South Korean actor Cho Jin Woong, who has amazed audiences with his acting skills in several films, including The Handmaiden and Nameless: Gangster Rules of the Time, is under fire after a report of his juvenile crimes was revealed. Now, the actor has reportedly addressed the fans and apologised for his past actions.

What statement did Cho Jin Woong say to his fans?

According to a report of The Korea Times, Cho Jin Woong addressed his reported past actions through his agency and stated, "I sincerely apologise for disappointing everyone who has trusted and supported me due to my disgraceful past actions."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further stated, "I humbly accept all the criticism, and as of today, I will halt all activities and bring my acting career to an end. I will do my utmost to reflect on myself and stand again as a better person."

All about the controversy surrounding Cho Jin Woong

According to the Dispatch report, Cho Jin Woong received juvenile protection measures and was sent to a juvenile detention centre while he was in high school. Moreover, the report also stated that Cho Jin Woong had faced a criminal trial in 1994, when he was a second-year student, on charges of robbery and rape under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Reportedly, The Korea Times has reported that Dispatch has mentioned that Cho and a group of youths stole a car and drove it without a licence while committing multiple offences. The group had even attempted sexual assault inside the stolen vehicle. Following this incident, Cho Jin Woong was sent to a juvenile facility and spent the second half of his third year of high school in correctional custody.

Reportedly, Cho was fined in 2003 after assaulting a fellow theatre troupe member during his time as a stage actor, and after making his film debut with “Once Upon a Time in High School”, he allegedly had his driver’s license revoked for drunk driving.

His agency stated that it was in the wake of facing backlash from netizens after the allegations surfaced. The agency Saram Entertainment partially admitted to the allegations.

Who is Cho Jin Woong?

Cho began his acting career on stage, spending nine years with the Dongnyeok theater troupe. During this time, he appeared in several notable plays, including Baridegi (2001), The Parrot's Song (2002), Macbeth (2003), and Veronica Decides to Die (2003).