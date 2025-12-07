/Dr.Romantic to The Beauty Inside: K-dramas featuring Seo Hyun Jin you should check out!

From being a K-pop singer to an actor, Seo Hyun Jin has established herself as one of the renowned celebrities in the South Korean entertainment industry.
Seo Hyun Jin began her career as a K-pop vocalist for the group M.I.L.K before she transitioned to acting in 2006. She rose to fame through her roles in K-dramas, including Another Miss Oh, Dr. Romantic, and The Beauty Inside, among others. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has been part of.
The show is about the endless conflicts between two women that arise due to a misunderstanding with the same name and their respective boyfriends.
The medical show is about a genius but eccentric surgeon, Boo Yong-joo, who becomes Kim Sa-bu (Teacher Kim) and mentors ambitious young doctors Kang Dong-joo and Yoon Seo-jeong at the remote Doldam Hospital, teaching them to prioritize patients over power.
The rom-com show follows the story of a troubled actress with an unusual problem who crosses paths with an airline company's executive director who suffers from face blindness. With time, love blossoms between the two unique individuals.
The show is about a writer and a chef's budding romance, which begins when they meet in real life. However, they quickly find out how little they know about each other.
The show is about a hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods, who form a heartfelt bond while becoming entangled in a perplexing murder case.
The romance show tells the story of Attorney Oh Soo Jae, who is forced to teach at a law school after she mishandles an important case. Gong Chan, a student who is in love with her, tries to help her make her way back to the firm.
The show is about four single people who enjoy living alone after going through unpleasant personal experiences in life, form an unlikely bond owing to their love of food, and slowly get involved in each other's lives.