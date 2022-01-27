South Indian star Chiranjeevi tests COVID-19 positive

Superstar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor confirmed his diagnosis via Twitter as he wrote about experiencing “mild symptoms”.

He wrote, "Dear All, despite all precautions, I have tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon."

Last year in November, Chiranjeevi had announced that he tested positive for the COVID-19. However, only three days after the announcement, he clarified that it was a faulty testing kit that gave that result and in fact he’s fine.

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 1978 and has been relevant in films since then. He is also known for his philanthropy. The actor will be next seen in the film ‘Acharya’ which is set to release on April 1.

