Rajinikanth is urgently trying to save daughter Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s marriage

The mighty Rajinikanth who is known to achieve any goal on screen, no matter how impossible, has set his heart on a new mission: he wants to mend his daughter Aishwaryaa's marriage with the superstar-in-his-own-right Dhanush.

Dhanush and Aishwarya announced their separation earlier this month after 18 years of marriage.

However, Aishwarya’s father has not come to terms with the reality.

“Rajini Sir has taken his daughter’s break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage,” says a source from Chennai. And who knows? It just may happen. Families of both Aishwarya and Dhunsh are pressurizing the couple to reconcile.

The source close to the development says fights between the couple were not uncommon. Dhanush and Aishwarya had bitter differences. But somehow Rajnikanth always managed to convince them to stay together. Will he succeed this time again?

