/Vijay Sethupathi to represent India as presenter at 2026 International Emmy Awards in New York

Vijay Sethupathi is set to represent Indian cinema on an international platform as he joins the presenter lineup for the 54th International Emmy Awards. The Tamil actor's selection has also brought attention to India's presence at this year's awards, with two Indian productions competing in major categories.

Vijay Sethupathi to present at International Emmy Awards 2026

Sethupathi's participation is being seen as an important moment for Indian representation at the global awards ceremony. Producer Kavita Gupta, who serves on the board of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, reportedly played a key role in bringing the actor to the event.

Kavita Gupta was also instrumental in bringing comedian and actor Vir Das to the International Emmy stage as its host in 2024. Das became the first Indian to host the ceremony after winning an International Emmy in 2023 for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

India secures two nominations at the 54th International Emmys

Sethupathi's presence is not the only Indian connection at this year's ceremony. Two Indian productions have earned nominations across major categories. SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club is competing for Best Drama Series, while Vir Das' Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume has received a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category.

The 54th edition will bring together television productions and talent from different countries to recognise achievements in international programming. The awards are presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Prerna Wanvari corrects first Indian presenter's claim

Following the announcement, reports describing Sethupathi as the first Indian to present at the International Emmy Awards prompted a response from actress Prerna Wanvari. Taking to social media, Wanvari questioned the claim and pointed out that Indian actresses had already represented the country as presenters at earlier editions. She specifically mentioned Aashka Goradia and Simone Singh, who presented at the awards in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Wanvari also recalled her own participation in 2012, sharing a photograph from the ceremony.

Her clarification brought attention to the contributions of Indian women who had previously been part of the international event. Sethupathi's upcoming appearance nevertheless adds another Indian name to the presenter lineup for the 2026 ceremony, which will take place in New York on November 23.

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