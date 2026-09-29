/Vidya Balan reunites with Paa director R Balki for a new Tamil project

Vidya Balan is all set to return to Tamil cinema with a new project directed by filmmaker R. Balki. The actor-director duo had previously worked together in the 2009 film Paa, and now they are joining hands again after nearly two decades.

Vidya Balan announces project with R Balki

The actress announced the new project on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. While she has not disclosed the film's title or details about her character, her posts suggest that she has already started shooting.

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Vidya first posted a monochrome photograph of herself sitting on a couch. "A quiet moment before the madness begins," she wrote.

In another picture, Vidya can be seen holding a script, wearing spectacles and flaunting a long braid. The actress captioned the photograph, “New Beginnings #NewTamilFilm with #RBalki”.



Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Vidya Balan reminisces about early rejections and working with Irrfan Khan as their film The Last Tenant releases online

About Paa

Their first collaboration Paa, came in 2009, and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan. It followed a young boy diagnosed with progeria and Vidya played his mother. The critically acclaimed film is said to have been inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film Jack. The music was scored by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. It performed well at the box office.

For the film, Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with his third National Film Award for Best Actor at the 57th National Film Awards.

The reunion comes after a 17-year gap and the project marks Balki's shift into Tamil-language filmmaking.

Balki has earlier directed Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Pad Man and Ghoomer.

Vidya Balan's work front

Coming to Vidya's work front, she will next be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, where she plays Kantha. The film is set to release in theatres on October 15, 2026.