/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attend wedding reception together in Chennai | Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan are once again drawing attention after being spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai on November 5. The two attended the reception for politician YS Anil Reddy’s daughter, Shreya, and her husband, Ujjwal. Several photos and videos from the star-studded celebration have gone viral on social media, showing Vijay and Trisha arriving together and posing with the newlyweds. Some clips also show Vijay’s mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar, at the event.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attend a wedding reception in Chennai

On Thursday evening, Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of politician YS Anil Reddy’s daughter, Shreya, and her husband, Ujjwal, in Chennai. Videos from the event show them arriving at the venue and greeting guests with folded hands.

For the occasion, Vijay wore a brown formal suit with a white shirt, while Trisha looked elegant in a blush-pink saree.

In other videos, Vijay and Trisha walk up to the stage together to congratulate the newlyweds, present them with flower bouquets and pose with them.

Vijay’s mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar, also attended the celebration. In one video, Vijay is seen hugging his mother as they share a warm moment. The reception was reportedly held at The Leela Palace in Chennai. Prominent attendees included former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, industrialist Gautam Adani and BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Vijay and Trisha's latest appearance follows their attendance at the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai on August 15. Trisha attended with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and sat in the front row alongside Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha. Videos from the event went viral, including one showing Trisha saluting Vijay as he passed by in a jeep during the ceremonial parade.

Vijay and Trisha’s upcoming and recent projects

Vijay was last seen in the crime thriller Jana Nayagan, reportedly his final film before he shifted his focus from acting to politics and took on the responsibilities of Tamil Nadu’s chief minister.

Trisha was last seen opposite Suriya in Karuppu, which reportedly earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide. She will next appear in Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta and co-starring Chiranjeevi. The release date has not yet been announced.