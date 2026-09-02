/Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Aparna Balamurali begin shooting for psychological horror in London; details inside

Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali are set to headline an upcoming psychological horror film directed by Raja Krishna Menon, with the film's shoot now underway in London.

Panorama Studios, in association with Locomotive Global, has commenced shooting for its first Tamil production, an untitled psychological horror film directed by Raja Krishna Menon and starring Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali.

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About the psychological horror film

The project is being billed as a dark psychological drama blended with horror and is centred entirely around women.



The film brings together three actors with acclaimed work across Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Trisha Krishnan is known for films including '96', 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa', 'Ghilli' and 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Radhika Sarathkumar has delivered performances in films such as 'Kizhakku Cheemaiyile', 'Pasumpon', 'Thanga Magan' and 'Their'. Aparna Balamurali is known for her work in 'Soorarai Pottru', 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram' and '8 Thottakkal'.

The film is presented by Panorama Studios in association with Locomotive Global and is a Fusion Flicks and Locomotive Global Production. It is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sunder Aaron, Vikas Sharma and Amit Dalmia. Rajesh Menon and George Cameron are the co-producers, while Abhinav Mehrotra serves as the creative producer, as per the press release.

Makers on the project

Speaking about the project, Panorama Studios Founder and Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak said in a statement, "Tamil cinema has always been a space for bold, original and culturally rooted storytelling, and we wanted our first Tamil production to reflect exactly that spirit. This is a genre film with a very intriguing world at its core, and Raja has brought a distinctive vision to it. We are delighted to partner with such talented collaborators and are confident that this film will offer audiences a fresh cinematic experience."

Director Raja Krishna Menon, known for films including 'Airlift', 'Chef' and 'Pippa', is venturing into the psychological horror genre for the first time with the film.



Menon said, "Someone once quite aptly called me 'genre agnostic', and this film is another exploration in that journey. This is a story that is a first for me in many ways , my first film in Tamil, my first psychological horror, and my first story centred entirely around women."

"Adding to that is the privilege of working with Trisha Krishnan, Radhika ma'am, Aparna Balamurali, the wonderful cast and a fantastic crew. It makes this journey all the more exciting," he added.

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He further said that Panorama Studios and Kumar Mangat Pathak had been supportive of his creative process, while Vikas and Sunder from Locomotive Global shared the commitment to telling the story without compromising on its vision.

Sunder Aaron, Managing Partner and Producer, and Vikas Sharma, Producer, Locomotive Global, said, as per the release, "At Locomotive Global, we are drawn to stories that transcend borders while remaining rooted in powerful human emotion. We were immediately drawn to the world of this Tamil-language psychological horror, with its mystery, atmosphere, emotional depth and sustained tension."



They added that the film, shot in London and led by Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali, marks an exciting step in their growing pipeline of elevated horror projects.

"Bringing together Raja Krishna Menon, Kumar Ji and Panorama Studios on a project with such a distinctive voice makes this a particularly meaningful collaboration for us. We look forward to taking this unique film to audiences," they said.



The Tamil venture is also part of Panorama Studios' expanding South India strategy. The studio has been increasing its presence in Malayalam cinema through production, distribution and strategic collaborations, with projects including 'Anomie, 'Unmadham' and 'Tiki Taka'. Its 'Production No. 4' and 'Munpe', starring Tovino Thomas, are also currently on the floors.

The studio has additionally entered strategic collaborations with leading names from the Malayalam film industry, including Fahadh Faasil.