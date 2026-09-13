/CM Vijay runs to hug Ajith Kumar at Silverstone before flagging off Le Mans race; Trisha also spotted | Watch

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay made a special appearance at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK. He was there to flag off the latest round of the Michelin Le Mans Cup, which also featured a reunion of CM Vijay and actor-racer Ajith Kumar. Several clips of the two stars' interaction have taken over the internet.

The Chief Minister is currently in the UK as part of his overseas visit focused on attracting investments to Tamil Nadu. His trip coincided with Ajith’s participation in the racing event, giving fans an unexpected opportunity to see the two Tamil cinema stars together.

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Vijay meets Ajith at Silverstone

Before the race, Ajith personally welcomed CM Vijay at the circuit. A video from the venue shows him walking towards Ajith before breaking into a run. The two then warmly hugged each other.

The meeting has attracted attention because of the long-running comparisons between the two actors. However, Vijay and Ajith have maintained a cordial relationship over the years.

Vijay later waved the ceremonial green flag, marking the beginning of the Silverstone round.

Trisha Krishnan also spotted at Silverstone

Actor Trisha Krishnan was also spotted in London. She is in the UK for a film shoot and was seen at the Silverstone venue. Actor Radhika Sarathkumar also shared a picture with Trisha from London and wished Ajith ahead of his race.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Caught up with the gorgeous Trisha here in London! Wishing our very own ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar the absolute best as he takes on the track this weekend."

Ajith, meanwhile, is competing in the LMP3 Pro/Am category for Ajith RedAnt by Virage, alongside French driver Romain Vozniak. The Silverstone round also features former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and Aditya Patel, who form an all-Indian pairing in the LMP3 category.